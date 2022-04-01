A canoe trip that began in 2003 on the Mississippi River’s headwaters near Itasca, Minn., and was supposed to end at Minneapolis, will conclude this week when its paddlers (which include Anne Sherve-Ose, of Iowa Falls) paddle out into the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana.
Anne Sherve-Ose (center) teaches lessons - like proper paddling technique - at her all-women camp, Wild Women in the Woods, every July. After mastering proper paddle technique, the women try out their new-found skills in the lake.
Six years ago, the Hamilton County resident and former Ellsworth Community College professor completed a 13-year mission to paddle the entire Mississippi River. She made the trek with two college friends — Deb Lenox White and Deb Stephens Knutson — spending a week every summer making their way down the 2,000-plus-mile river, then picking up where they left off the year before.
