Eldora native Stephen Throssel, left, graduated from Kent State in journalism before returning to Iowa. He was honored with the "Making a World of Difference" Award earlier this month at the HCCEF's annual ceremony.
The Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation held its annual grant event, and this year, it was held at Radcliffe's beautiful American Legion Post 317. Adorned with glass plaques of grant recipients past and a mini-museum in honor of Radcliffe veterans, around 75 or so community members were in attendance for the Thursday, April 14 event.
A social began at 5:30 p.m., and supper was held at around 6 p.m. with a homemade pork loin, cheesy potato, and baked bean dinner. And after about half an hour of food and fellowship, HCCEF Program Director Tam Elerding opened the ceremony with a presentation and the Foundation's announcement of the 2023 "Making a World of Difference" Award recipient: Stephen Throssel.
