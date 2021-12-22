President Bob Campbell said the name was just a coincidence and that the Campbell Supply Co. sign will soon be placed on the company’s latest acquisition. The Des Moines business helps CSC broaden its reach with builders. CSC, which remains headquartered in Iowa Falls, now has branches in Sioux City, Des Moines, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.
When John and Jim Campbell started doing business in Iowa Falls in 1963, neither really thought that Campbell Supply Co. (CSC) would be where it is today. With the Dec. 1 purchase of Bob’s Tools, a contractor tool and supply distributer located at 1493 E. Army Post Rd. in Des Moines, the company now has locations in Iowa Falls, Des Moines, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Sioux City.
“This acquisition expands our physical footprint into a market we have been working and growing in and need the local service and support Bob’s Tools has been known to provide since 1981,” Bob Campbell, president of Campbell Supply Co., stated.
