Hardin/Ellis/Jackson Democratic Caucus Precinct Secretary Marian Kuper keeps count of the number of voters in each candidate's corner during caucusing Monday night. While Kuper didn't run into issues using the caucus results reporting app, she said she's not surprised others did.
She’s no soothsayer, but Hardin County Democrat Marian Kuper had an inkling there would be issues with reporting of caucus results on Monday night.
Kuper, the Hardin/Ellis/Jackson precinct secretary, and her husband, Keith Kuper, the precinct chair, spent months preparing for caucus night. They took in-person and online classes, they participate in phone call conferences that answered volunteers’ questions, and they downloaded the Iowa Democratic Party’s caucus results reporting app weeks ago. But there were indications, even then, that something may go amiss.
