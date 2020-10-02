Marlys Williams, founder of The Ruth Project, shows the amount of work needed to be done just to the garage of the food pantry in Iowa Falls. She hopes the space will be used as as clean and safe storage. The program is seeking funding through The Barlow Challenge.
Jim and Marlys Williams show some of the work that has been done at The Ruth Project Food Pantry in Iowa Falls. More work is needed, so the organization has turned to the 2020 Barlow Challenge in hopes of raising $17,900.
The Times Citizen is publishing feature stories about all three organizations seeking donations through the 2020 Barlow Family Foundation Challenge. Today’s story is the first. The others will follow on Oct. 7 and 10.
The Ruth Project Food Pantry has undergone a lot of change in recent months. And despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that work continues.
The Iowa Falls-based food pantry is one of three groups participating in this year’s Barlow Family Foundation Community Challenge. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Iowa Falls State Bank, and this is the eighth year of its challenge. From Oct. 13-27, the participating groups will solicit donations. All gifts that match the challenge specifications (they must be from individuals and the donation amount must be between $25 and $100) will be matched by the Foundation, up to $30,000 for each group.
