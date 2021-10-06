The table above, taken from a 2019 laborshed analysis of the Iowa Falls area conducted by Iowa Workforce Development, shows the breakdown of employment within Iowa Falls’ laborshed. The laborshed, which includes all of Hardin County and parts of surrounding counties, is the area from which Iowa Falls businesses draw employees.
Source: 2019 Iowa Falls Laborshed Analysis by Iowa Workforce Development
The manufacturing industry accounts for 4,000 jobs in the Iowa Falls laborshed – 10 percent of the workforce here – but as employment trends have shifted in the last year, local manufacturers – like their peers in the restaurant, retail and health sectors – have struggled to fill open positions. That can result in longer lead time on products and delayed shipments and production.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic reached Iowa in the spring of 2020 and prompted the shutdown of businesses, schools and much of Iowans’ movements, Hardin County employers were struggling with a workforce shortage. Low unemployment – just 296 of Hardin County’s 7,678-person labor force, about 3.9 percent, were unemployed in July of this year – mean there aren’t many people looking for jobs. And with so many positions open, job-seekers have their pick.
