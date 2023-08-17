Four local libraries received science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) carts loaded with educational activities for kids these past few weeks thanks to the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation’s Henry’s Heroes Program, which provides local community support for children and their learning.
Alden Public Library Director Lisa Liittschwager said that kids have been using the various items included on the cart during her summer programming. Those activities/items range from money handling, using a circuit board, animal critters, building blocks, STEM challenges for grades K-2 and a LeapFrog microscope.
