On Feb. 17, 2023, Iowa Falls' Zachary Lynn Groeneveld was arrested on a Hardin County warrant for the violation of a no-contact order. The man was initially transported to the Hardin County Jail but is no longer being housed there. The no-contact order in question was originally filed by the victim of a domestic abuse assault on Dec. 29, 2022.
According to the criminal complaint, on that December date, the victim had been leaving a property in the 110th Street area in Iowa Falls. As the victim was vacating the premises, the 36-year-old Groeneveld made verbal attempts to get her to return to the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.