Figure This

Local man dazzles on Iowa River ice rink

  Updated
  • 1
Parker Manning
Parker Manning caught the attention of everyone who saw him on Iowa Falls' Iowa River ice rink on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. The local man has been skating for 20 years and spent much of his youth taking lessons in Waterloo, Ames and Cedar Rapids and competing in figure skating contests.

Parker Manning
Among the kids shuffling along on double-bladed training skates and adults reacquainting themselves with the feeling of being on the frozen Iowa River ice rink last weekend, was a figure whose movements drew everyone's attention. Unlike the inexperienced skaters who moved with jerky motions and hands bracing for an inevitable fall, one black-clad man dipped and glided, slowing only to dig the toe of his blade into the ice and propel himself into a double toe loop. 

Parker Manning is a little more experienced than most ice skaters around north central Iowa. OK, more than a little. The Hardin County native has been skating most of his 28 years, including several that were spent in intensive training with hopes of eventually competing at the Olympics.

Parker Manning, of Iowa Falls, has been skating for 20 years. He spent several years of his childhood training at ice rinks in Waterloo, Ames and Cedar Rapids to compete in figure skating contests.
Parker Manning
Parker Manning
Theresa Gordy

What a fun and inspirational story! Thank you!

