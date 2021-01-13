Jessica Frank-Vega (right) traveled to Washington D.C. last week to attend President Donald Trump's Save America rally. She said the event was peaceful and energizing. It was only later that evening that she learned of the insurrection at the Capitol.
Jessica Frank-Vega traveled from Iowa Falls to Washington D.C. last week to attend President Donald Trump's Save America Rally. She said she was upset to learn of the violent insurrection at the Capitol.
Jessica Frank-Vega, of Iowa Falls, traveled with a group of 50 strangers on a bus to Washington D.C. last week to attend President Donald Trump's Save America rally. The bus left from Altoona on Tuesday, and returned on Thursday.
Jessica Frank-Vega kept her support of President Donald Trump secret until last summer, when she began telling people she supported him, and she filled her Iowa Falls yard at her home on Washington Avenue with Trump signs. She said she plans to remove the signs on Jan. 20, when she will accept Joe Biden as her president.
Jessica Frank-Vega felt good as she walked away from President Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Washington D.C. last week. Sure, she was tired after traveling 19 hours on a bus with 50 strangers. And she was cold and hungry. But she was energized after listening to Trump’s speech and meeting dozens of people who share her passionate support for the president and for America.
It didn’t take long for that excitement to fade. While Frank-Vega saw people who were “a little wild” during the rally and immediately afterward, it wasn’t until she boarded the bus to head home to Iowa Falls that she learned a mob of insurrectionists had breached the Capitol, forcing the evacuation of lawmakers who were meeting to confirm Joe Biden’s election win. The riot left destruction and injuries in its wake. Five people died, and dozens of arrests have followed.
