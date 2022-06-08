Donna Wubbena, of Iowa Falls, is pictured with her plant, which she named Smiley. It's a split-leaf philodendron that's grown to be seven feet wide and five feet tall. This month representatives of the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will take the plant from Wubbena's home to the garden to join its permanent collection.
Donna Wubbena's split-leaf philodendron measures seven feet wide by five feet tall. It sits on a pedestal in her home, under a skylight. But Smiley, as Wubbena calls the plant, won't be there for long. Soon, he'll join the permanent collection at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.
Like a minor league ball player getting called up to the majors, Smiley got the call a couple of weeks ago. He’s about to become Iowa Falls’ most famous export since Nick Collison. Only, Smiley’s not an athlete. He’s a split-leaf philodendron, and he’s headed to the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.
Smiley’s owner is proud plant mom Donna Wubbena, an Iowa Falls woman whose house is busting at the seams with 49 plants. (Her office in Hampton is home to another 20.) Smiley – the name she gave the philodendron when she rescued him from abandonment after a funeral three years ago – is a thriving plant that’s grown so large, Wubbena knew she needed to find a new home for him. Not just to regain more space in her home, but to give Smiley a chance to continue to grow.
