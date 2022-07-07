Times Citizen Communications has announced that Iowa Falls resident Elaine Loring has accepted the position as editor of the Times Citizen and began her duties on Wednesday, July 6.
Loring held this position in the late 1990s, and after working in the communications and development fields, she came back to the newspaper business two years ago as editor of the Herald-Ledger in Eldora.
