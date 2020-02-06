Iowa Lottery Winner

Iowa Falls resident Kari Sweeney won a $25,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery. Her "Wild Bingo" winning ticket was purchased at Casey's North (904 Washington Ave.) Monday evening.

 Photo Courtesy Iowa Lottery

Kari Sweeney's decision to purchase a "Wild Bingo" Iowa Lottery ticket was a good monetary choice.

An Iowa Falls resident, Sweeney purchased the ticket Monday evening at the Casey's General Store (904 Washington Ave.). According to Casey's North Store Manager Renee Harper-Zeiner, Sweeney did not scratch the ticket until she returned home from the store.

