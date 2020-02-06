Kari Sweeney's decision to purchase a "Wild Bingo" Iowa Lottery ticket was a good monetary choice.
An Iowa Falls resident, Sweeney purchased the ticket Monday evening at the Casey's General Store (904 Washington Ave.). According to Casey's North Store Manager Renee Harper-Zeiner, Sweeney did not scratch the ticket until she returned home from the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.