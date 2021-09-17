Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel (left) handcuffs James Luman after District Court Judge John R. Flynn issued an arrest warrant for Luman at the conclusion of a hearing on Feb. 15 at the Hardin County Courthouse. Luman pleaded guilty to willful injury at a hearing in Hamilton County on Sept. 17.
An Eldora man facing a slew of felonies for beating a woman has pleaded guilty to willful injury - a class C forcible felony.
According to Hardin County Attorney Darrell Meyer, 46-year-old James Carrel Luman was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iowa District Court in the Hamilton County Courthouse - the designated trial venue after a change of venue was granted in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.