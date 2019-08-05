The 2017 portion of a new parallel taxiway at the Iowa Falls Municipal Airport can be seen in this aerial photo. It is the new concrete that's surrounded by dirt. The taxiway will increase safety at the airport, officials have said.
Iowa Falls Airport employees, board members and supporters gathered at the airport in June. Pictured above (from left) are Jay Pudenz, McClure Engineering; Tim Skyles, Joe Scallon and Dr. Jarod Wood, Board members; Jeff Slifer, McClure Engineering; Crag Coon, Airport Manager; Sue McDowell, Board Chairperson; Jane Knutson; Lin Baldwin, Board member; and Kevin Knutson. Not pictured are Board members Jeremy Heem and Beau Carpenter.
A rare multi-million-dollar grant from the federal government will fund a project at the Iowa Falls Municipal Airport to make the facility safer for those who fly into and out of it.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced in May that the Iowa Falls airport has been awarded a $3.3 million grant to complete construction of a long-planned parallel taxiway. The money is part of the 2018 federal Consolidated Appropriation Act, and was set aside to fund infrastructure improvements at airports that serve smaller and rural communities.
