A former Iowa State Training School student was arrested Friday for allegedly attacking and injuring a corrections officer at the Hardin County Jail in December.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Steven Lee Monson has been charged with assault on persons in certain occupations - bodily injury. Monson, whose home address is listed as Garner, allegedly struck the male officer in the cheek with his closed fist before wrestling the officer to the ground and injuring his ankle.
