A Latimer man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly breaking into an Iowa Falls residence.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Uriah Michael Strange was charged with third-degree burglary and public intoxication after Iowa Falls Police received a 911 call from a man at 610 Hickory St. reporting a man was attempting to break into the house.
