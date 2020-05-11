An Eldora man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly manufactured methamphetamine for distribution to a minor.
According to court records, 26-year-old Alex David Hansen has been charged with two counts of manufacturing methamphetamine to a minor, one count of drug distribution to a person under 18 - all class B felonies - and one count of gathering where controlled substances are used, a class D felony.
