The man accused of murdering former Iowa Falls resident Wayne Smith was found to be not competent to stand trial in Iowa District Court last week.
According to court records, 26-year-old Lukouxs Alan Brown will be sent to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center (or another mental health facility) "for treatment to restore the defendant to competency."
(0) comments
