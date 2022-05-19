An Ackley man charged with two counts of prostitution and two counts of stalking has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
According to court records, 71-year-old Leslie Duane Janssen pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree harassment and one count of simple assault on Thursday in Iowa District Court. Those charges are all simple misdemeanors. The second count of stalking will be dismissed. The agreement calls for him to be sentenced 30 days in jail, suspended.
