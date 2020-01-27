A Hardin County man was arrested on a valid warrant Saturday after police alleged he broke into an Eldora home.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Alex David Hansen was charged with third-degree burglary after he allegedly crawled through a window at 1415 18th Ave. in Eldora between 9 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 19. Eldora Police allege that after entering the house, Hansen removed a $1,000 sofa, a 42" television and two sentry type safes.
