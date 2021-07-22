A Fairbank, Iowa, man is facing decades in prison after he was arrested Sunday and charged with multiple drug offenses.
According to court records, 46-year-old Robert James Miller has been charged with a class B felony controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug stamp (class D felony) and possession of marijuana - first offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.