An Iowa Falls man allegedly stole an SUV from outside of the Iowa Falls Post Office and drove it a block to the Iowa Falls Police Department before turning himself in for stealing the vehicle on Monday.
According to court documents, 39-year-old Joshua Bahr has been charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent - an aggravated misdemeanor. Bahr allegedly entered the Iowa Falls Police Department located at 321 Stevens St. around 12:58 p.m. and told officers he had stolen a grey 2017 Jeep Renegade that was parked in the 400 block of Main Street just across from the Iowa Falls Post Office.
