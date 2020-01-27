An Ackley man was arrested Friday afternoon outside Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls after allegedly becoming irate and causing approximately $5,000 in damage to hospital property.
According to court records, 18-year-old Cristian Alejandro Larios was being treated as a patient at Hansen Family Hospital on Jan. 24 when for an unknown reason he became upset. Iowa Falls Police reported that Larios proceeded to rip a computer from a computer stand and throw it against the sliding glass door, breaking the computer. The computer stand, wall and a handheld medical scanner were also damaged by Larios' outburst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.