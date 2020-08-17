A Waterloo man was arrested Friday by Hardin County deputies after allegedly stealing three drill sets from Norbys Farm Fleet stores in Eldora and Grundy Center.
According to court documents, 25-year-old James Igor Mason has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, and third-degree theft which is an aggravated misdemeanor. The criminal complaint states that Mason entered the Norbys Farm Fleet in Grundy Center on Aug. 14 and stole a Dewitt drill kit valued at $427.99. Later that day he allegedly stole an identical Dewitt drill kit and a Milwaukee drill kit valued at $481.39 from the Norbys Farm Fleet in Eldora. All together the drill kits are valued at $1,337.37.
