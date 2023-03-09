At around 1:18 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, the Iowa Falls Police Department received a call from a man who stated that 32-year-old Gary Chaz Thompson had entered his residence without permission. The caller told dispatch that Thompson was "going to kill him."
After Thompson chased the man with a pair of scissors, the resident of the house was able to escape the vicinity and make the 911 call. However, the man did receive one laceration to an arm during the encounter.
