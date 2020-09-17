A man was arrested by Iowa Falls Police on Wednesday after allegedly breaking into his wife's residence and assaulting her.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Daniel Joseph Maine has been charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. The affidavits state that police were called to 420 Fremont Street in Iowa Falls after a neighbor reported a domestic assault may be taking place around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.