A Grinnell man was arrested in Iowa Falls on Friday after allegedly driving drunk and driving with a barred license. He has been convicted of OWI in Iowa five times since 2010.
According to court records, 33-year-old Cody James Wickett was pulled over early Friday morning at approximately 12:45 a.m. after a patrol officer witnessed him swerving left and right on River Street nears Ellsworth Community College. Wickett pulled over in the Thompson Hall parking lot after the officer engaged his emergency lights.
