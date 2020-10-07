The status of an unidentified man who was buried under multiple feet of grain Wednesday afternoon is unknown at this time.
It is also unclear why the grain was spilling out of the bin and how the man was trapped underneath. Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel, who was first on the scene at 20564 Hwy S55 near Eldora, confirmed the man did not fall into the bin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.