A man whose residence is listed as "homeless" was arrested on April 14 and has been charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine. His arrest comes more than two years after the alleged crime took place.
According to court records, 36-year-old Andy Joe Exline is facing up to 25 years in prison for a class B felony. Exact details are scarce, but a subject was arrested in December of 2019 and charged with the same crime. That subject provided sworn testimony the following September that the drugs belonged to Exline and he was transporting the drugs on Exline's behalf.
