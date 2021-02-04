Kristopher Smith

Kristopher Leigh Smith

An Eldora man who eluded law enforcement after a high speed chase in and around Iowa Falls last July has been accused of assaulting a corrections officer at the Hardin County Jail.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Kristopher Leigh Smith has been charged with assault on persons of certain occupations - bodily injury. The alleged incident took place on Jan. 12 around 9:45 p.m.

