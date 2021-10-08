A Des Moines man who led law enforcement on a 24-mile chase reaching speeds up to 123 mph in August has pleaded guilty to eluding.
According to court documents, 22-year-old Austin Matthew Snyder was ordered to spend 35 days in county jail as a result of being convicted of the aggravated misdemeanor. He has been given credit for time served, which satisfies the sentence. A total of $983.25 in fines and surcharges were suspended on the condition Snyder doesn't break the law for one year.
