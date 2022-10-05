Manufacturing
Manufacturing takes several different forms in Iowa falls, from small pieces used in the automotive industry to biofuels.

Iowa Falls Area Development Director Mark Buschkamp knows what the best industry is – manufacturing. “It leads to research and development… and innovation leads to a great standard of living. Every dollar turns over 2 ½ to 3 ½ times,” he said.

Buschkamp has been with IFADC since August of 2018 and has worked to bring manufacturing and industry into Iowa Falls.

