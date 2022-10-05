Iowa Falls Area Development Director Mark Buschkamp knows what the best industry is – manufacturing. “It leads to research and development… and innovation leads to a great standard of living. Every dollar turns over 2 ½ to 3 ½ times,” he said.
Buschkamp has been with IFADC since August of 2018 and has worked to bring manufacturing and industry into Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.