A Marshalltown man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly threatening two men and demanding their cash and shoes.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Devin Michael Lagrone has been charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony. A Hardin County deputy was dispatched to 27867 225th St. outside of Eldora just before 3 a.m. in order to respond to a report of robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.