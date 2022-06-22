A Marshalltown man has entered a guilty plea to a felony theft charge and may not serve any time in jail.
According to court records, 32-year-old Brandon Joshua Hoffman entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft on June 14. The agreement, which is not binding until a judge rules on the matter, calls for Hoffman to serve up to five years of probation and pay court costs. The court would drop the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
