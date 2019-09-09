A Mason City man was arrested Friday and charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly tried to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex in Iowa Falls.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Samuel Audiel Leider allegedly made arrangements to meet the girl at Estes Park in Iowa Falls to have sex at a place to be determined. In addition, Leider is accused of masturbating while on a video call with the girl, and asking her to send him nude photos on "several occasions." The victim told Iowa Falls Police that Leider sent her numerous photos of his own genitalia.
