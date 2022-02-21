A Mason City man facing a drug charge is back in the Hardin County Jail after missing his court date earlier this month.
According to court records, an arrest warrant was served on 35-year-old Brian Emilano Dowdell on Saturday. The warrant was issued after Dowdell failed to appear at a plea hearing on Feb. 8. Records indicate Dowdell had agreed to plead guilty to possession of marijuana - third or subsequent offense. Per the agreement, he was to be sentenced to two days in jail (suspended) and six-months probation.
