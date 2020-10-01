A Mason City man charged with four felony counts of crimes of a sexual nature will receive three-to-five years of probation after pleading guilty to one of the crimes.
According to court records, felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse and soliciting lascivious acts with a child filed against 27-year-old Samuel Audiel Leider were all dropped. Leider was convicted of enticing a minor under age 16 for sexual purposes, a class D felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. The entire five-year sentence was suspended.
