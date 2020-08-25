A Mason City woman is being held on $100,000 bond for allegedly possessing multiple baggies of methamphetamine in Hardin County.
According to court documents, 52-year-old Margaret Evelyn Britcher was arrested after being stopped in a 2009 Dodge Avenger on Co. Hwy S45 (OO Avenue) east of Iowa Falls around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23. Britcher has been charged with a class B felony controlled substance violation for allegedly possessing the drugs. She has also been charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
