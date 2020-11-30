The Iowa Falls McDonald’s restaurant sustained $40,000 in damages when it was struck by a vehicle just after noon on Sunday.
According to an accident report filed by Sgt. Blake Munro of the Iowa Falls Police Department, the incident was reported at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 29. When he arrived, he found “extensive damage” to the southeast corner of the building and to the front passenger side of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe.
(1) comment
Looks like someone really needed a burger!
