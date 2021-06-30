The Ellsworth College Board of Trustees annually bestows honorary degrees upon people who have contributed to the college, either through their service, gifts or other support. Traditionally the degrees have been presented at the college's commencement ceremony in May. This year, that ceremony was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In lieu of the ceremony presentation, last week, Board of Trustees Chairman Darwin Miller and Trustee Craig Harris presented three Doctor of Humanities degrees - one in person and two posthumously. They were awarded to Wilma Meyer (center) and her siblings, the late Esther Meyer and Elmer Meyer. The Meyers have provided funding and support to a number of local causes, including Ellsworth Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.