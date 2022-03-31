Among the guests at Riverbend Middle School’s career day last week was a snake from Calkins Nature Area. AmeriCorps intern Becca Patten held the snake while Davis Horton, interpretive program assistant at Calkins, spoke to the students about his career with Hardin County Conservation.
After two years of the cancellation of Career Day due to COVID-19 restrictions, it returned to Riverbend Middle School last Thursday. There were 13 guest speakers all touting their companies and careers with the students.
RMS School Counselor Denelle McWherter said eighth grade is a good time to get back on a path. She has been with RMS for 18 years and has organized a Career Day for 14 of them. She said it gives students an opportunity to explore careers they may already be considering and professions they may have never thought of.
