Nelly Limas (left), co-owner of Limas Farm Labor Services, shows state Sen. Annette Sweeney around one of the kitchens at the former Eldora Specialty Care building that has been transitioned into a migrant worker lodging facility.
Iowa farms have been using migrant labor for decades to ensure the corn and beans find their way to market. A husband-wife team is now ensuring almost 150 more workers will be available in Hardin County.
Eleazar and Nelly Limas, owners of Limas Farm Labor Services, have converted the former Eldora Specialty Care building at 1510 22nd St. in Eldora into a housing facility for 148 migrant workers.
