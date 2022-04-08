A minor derailment left a train blocking traffic at five intersections in Iowa Falls on Thursday afternoon.
Union Pacific Railroad Spokesperson Robynn Tysver said the derailment occurred at around 12:15 p.m. on a section of trail west of South Oak Street. Two UP cars that were filled with sand derailed and crews responded to the scene to clean up and clear the track. Tysver said repairs to the track began at around 1 a.m. Friday, after the train had been cleared. No one was injured in the derailment. The incident remains under investigation by Union Pacific Railroad.
