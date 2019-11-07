A report of a missing teen sent a scare through Iowa Falls Wednesday night with temperatures plummeting and the first measurable snow of the season piling up. A short time later the girl was located safe and, beyond the initial sigh of relief, emergency leadership walked away feeling more confident about their preparedness.
Iowa Falls Police Chief Wade Harken said the girl was walking her dog when it broke free from its leash to chase a rabbit. The dog eventually returned home without her, alerting family members that something was wrong, and a report was called in shortly after 6 p.m. with her description and last known location, in the vicinity of Forest Drive and Oak Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.