Interested in tagging and releasing your own monarch butterflies before their annual migration back to Mexico? Join the Calkins Nature Area staff from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 for their annual monarch butterfly tagging event.
This is a free event for the public and people of all ages are welcome to attend. IUCN Red List has just listed the monarch as an endangered species. Tagging and receiving information on these animals is more important now than ever. Become a citizen scientist by tagging monarchs. The program portion of our event will start promptly at 5 pm. If you have questions, please contact their staff at 641-648-9878.
