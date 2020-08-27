The bottom piece of a monument honoring the former location of Ellsworth Municipal Hospital is lowered into place on Monday, Aug. 24. Luhring Monuments of Parkersburg did the work. Pictured are (from left) Larry Luhring, John Luhring, and Wally Helmke. The granite stone reads: "With a staff of four nurses, Ellsworth Municipal Hospital opened on this site September 25, 1902 after E. S. Ellsworth donated $14,000 for the construction of the original 3-story wooden structure. Later, bonds and grants financed a new brick building which formally opened in October 1936. Using money bequeathed in her will, the Maude Repp wing was opened in May 1964 and the 1936 building was remodeled. Another addition was built in 1982 when the 1936 structure was demolished. In 1999 a generous donation from the estate of Bert and Nettie Boddy enabled a final renovation and the addition of a professional clinic. The Ellsworth Municipal Hospital building was vacated in 2014 and converted into Ellsworth Estates."
The top piece of a monument honoring the former location of Ellsworth Municipal Hospital is lowered into place on Monday, Aug. 24. Luhring Monuments of Parkersburg did the work. Pictured are (from left) John Luhring, Wally Helmke (in back), and Larry Luhring.
Ellsworth Municipal Hospital on Rocksylvania Avenue in Iowa Falls had been vacant for 15 months and was broken into at the time of this photo in July 2015. The Hansen Family Hospital Board of Trustees voted in July 2015 to direct the hospital to transfer $350,000 to the City of Iowa Falls to assist with disposition of the building. It's not yet clear what that disposition will be - development or destruction.
Ellsworth Municipal Hospital, which stood for more than 100 years along Rocksylvania Avenue and was the site of thousands of Iowa Falls residents’ births, deaths and life milestones – will be remembered for years to come thanks to the installation of a monument at its former site.
The Iowa Falls Historical Society has been working for years to design and build a monument to honor the hospital and the people who started it and kept it going. On Monday this week, two granite stones were placed at the site along Rocksylvania Avenue, marking the project’s near-completion.
