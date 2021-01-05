An Iowa Falls man already facing sexual abuse, child endangerment and OWI charges was charged with two more counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child.
According to court records, the new charges filed against 19-year-old Christopher Allen Dale Hogan stem from incidents that occurred in October or November of 2017. The trial information states that the child in all three charges was 12 or 13 years old at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.