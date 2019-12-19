A Wellsburg man arrested in September for allegedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of 12 was arrested again on Tuesday for allegedly abusing a different girl under the age of 16.
According to court documents, 47-year-old Jason Lynn Bakker has been charged with enticing a minor under 16 - sexual purpose and third-degree sexual abuse for touching the girl's genitals outside her clothing while she sat on his lap between 2009 and 2015. He also allegedly offered to allow the victim to not attend church if she would get naked with him either in his bed or the shower when she was a freshman in high school.
