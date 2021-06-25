Zalmay Niazy speaks during a community meeting on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. He updated his supporters on his response to the news that the U.S. government has denied his application for asylum.
One month after finding out that his application for asylum had been denied, Iowa Falls resident and former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military Zalmay Niazy is continuing his fight against deportation.
Niazy, known locally as "Zee," met with supporters again this week to update them on his case. About two dozen people gathered in the First United Methodist Church Friendship Hall to show their support and offer assistance. Niazy reported that there have been no major breakthroughs or successes, but work is continuing on securing a lawyer who specializes in deportation cases. Emily Kruckenberg, one of Niazy's supporters and an organizer of the effort to help him, reported on Tuesday that to date, more than $35,000 had been raised to help Niazy pay legal fees associated with his case.
